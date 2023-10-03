MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

