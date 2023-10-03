Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.37 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

