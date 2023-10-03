Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,306 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 687,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

