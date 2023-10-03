Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.93. The stock had a trading volume of 134,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,376. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

