John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 2,210 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPIE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

