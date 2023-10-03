Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.98. 188,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

