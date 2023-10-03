Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Streamline Health Solutions makes up 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $56,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 21,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

