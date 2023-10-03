6,613 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Accenture stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.80. The company had a trading volume of 640,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,937. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

