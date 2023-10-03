21,550 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,289,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,684,688. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.