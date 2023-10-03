Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. FlexShopper accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.90% of FlexShopper worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 217.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

