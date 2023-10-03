Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 699,625 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,625 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.20% of Inuvo worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

NYSE INUV traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,607. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Inuvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

