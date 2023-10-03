Creative Planning Buys 205,270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 3.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,815,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 277,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average is $213.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

