Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total transaction of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $14.62 on Tuesday, reaching $809.76. 98,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,620. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

