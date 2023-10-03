Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Alphatec comprises about 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alphatec worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 253,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,430. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.