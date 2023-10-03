Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Perion Network makes up 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Stock Down 2.9 %

Perion Network stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,411. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

