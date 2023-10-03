General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 307,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

