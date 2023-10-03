John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 674 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
