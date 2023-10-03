John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 674 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.