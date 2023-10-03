MBA Advisors LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 2,063,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,538,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

