MBA Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 76,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,705. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

