Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 187,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.91 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

