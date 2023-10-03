AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.