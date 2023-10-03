IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,375. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.