Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 22,630 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.7 %

MPC stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 855,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,698. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

