IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 36,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $47.69.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

