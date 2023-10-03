E&G Advisors LP Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 474,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,738. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

