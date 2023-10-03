Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

