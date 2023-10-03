Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

