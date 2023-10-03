Columbus Macro LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 3.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.