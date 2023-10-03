Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 658 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.