Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 155,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 152,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 123,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.46 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

