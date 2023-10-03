Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,530. The company has a market capitalization of $286.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

