Status Market Cap Tops $89.39 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Status has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $89.39 million and $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,345.27 or 1.00126772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02348956 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,423,859.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.