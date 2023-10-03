Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 13.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $71,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 219,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,533. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

