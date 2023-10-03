JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 1,358,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,853. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

