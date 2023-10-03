Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 18,945 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 1,639,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.