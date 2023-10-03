Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. The stock had a trading volume of 288,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,864. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

