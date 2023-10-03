Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 51,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

