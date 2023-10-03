iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUB. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB remained flat at $102.63 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,019. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

