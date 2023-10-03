Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,584 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,457. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

