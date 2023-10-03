Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

