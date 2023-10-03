Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. 19,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,220,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

