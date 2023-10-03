Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,570 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

