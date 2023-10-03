K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

