Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

