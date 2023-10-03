Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,061 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.