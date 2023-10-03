Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

