iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after acquiring an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

