Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 308 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

MAIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 74,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,367. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

