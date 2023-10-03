Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.82. 534,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

