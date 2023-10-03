Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $835.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,906. The company has a market cap of $344.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $861.07 and its 200-day moving average is $779.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

